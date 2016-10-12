IGP congratulates STAGG after recent success in crippling illegal gambling syndicates

KUCHING: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today congratulated the Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG) on its recent success in crippling illegal gambling syndicates.

"Syabas STAGG@PDRMsia for its crackdown on these syndicates," Khalid tweeted.

The operations were carried out throughout last week, resulting in 992 suspects being detained.

A total of 3,370 units of gambling machines were also seized.

In their latest blitz on illegal gambling, Sarawak police conducted 42 raids between Oct 3 and Oct 10 in 16 towns which led to the arrest of 84 people, including 10 foreigners.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar M.M. Sree Shunmugam said the 42 raids were conducted at various locations – 17 at shoplots, 14 at public places such as five-foot ways, five at coffee shops, five at grocery shops and one in a handphone accessory premises.

He said the raids were related to illegal numbers lottery, online gambling and gambling machines, and 4D gambling premises.

theSun on May 5 reported that illegal 4D bookies, especially those who have police records, may find themselves locked away for up to two years under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca).

The report was made in the wake of concerns expressed by netizens who questioned how some illegal 4D operators seem to spring back into business soon after a police raid.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Gombak police destroyed some 2,993 machines as ordered by the courts yesterday.

The total value of the machines was RM2.5million.

Gombak police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said police have never protected these illegal gambling operators and will take a hard line against those who operate illegal gambling dens.

"We will not compromise with these illegal gambling operators, especially in Gombak. We will and have in the past taken decisive action on these kinds cases," he said at a press conference today.

"We have also made over 200 arrests because some cases have more than one person arrested and charged," he said.

He also informed that there has been a decrease in illegal gambling dens over the years especially this year.

"We urge the public to tip us off if they know of any such cases happening in their vicinity. We will monitor illegal gambling activities daily," said Ali.