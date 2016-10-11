Maria Chin lodges police report against Jamal Yunos

PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) lodged a police report against Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos over a Facebook posting that the May 13 tragedy would recur if the Bersih 5 rally takes place on Nov 19.

Speaking to reporters at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters today, Maria said what Jamal, who is also the Red Shirts leader, posted on the social media was seditious and has intentions to cause havoc.

She said so far eight police reports had been lodged against Jamal in Johor Baru, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan.

"He tried to threaten and destabilise the country by taking his red shirts members to start a fight," she said.

"We urge the police stick to the law to take appropriate action against Jamal and also investigate the matter thoroughly," she added.

On Sept 21, Jamal, wrote on his Facebook posting that he pledged the May 13 tragedy would recur if Bersih 5 takes place as planned and there would be "parang terbang" during the rally.

On Oct 9, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar slammed Jamal over the Facebook posting as seditious and would take a "zero tolerance" stance against him.

Meanwhile, Maria said the flying kick on a Bersih convoy participant in Sabak Bernam on Oct 8 was uncalled for.

She said she was shocked by the violence and demanded the police to take action against the perpetrators.