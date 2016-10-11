Ara Damansara robbery suspect arrested

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested the suspect who chased and waylaid three women in a robbery at Ara Damansara here today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief who confirmed the arrest said following a tip-off police nabbed the suspect at about 10am at an apartment in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.

He said the 17-year-old suspect is a local and the investigators will request for a remand order tomorrow (Wednesday).

On Oct 5, a minute-long video clip of three women being confronted and chased by the suspect in the wee hours of the morning, at Ara Damansara went viral on social media.

The women turned into a guarded residential area to seek help from security guards.

At 5.40pm on the same day, police patrolmen had spotted the robber who was in a stolen car moving suspiciously near Taman Desa Ria and a high-speed chase between police and the suspect ensued.

Police opened fire but the suspect managed to flee.

Police recovered a parang and a helmet from the car which was reported stolen in Kelana Jaya on Sept 23.