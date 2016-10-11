The Rebels face Grand Admiral Thrawn in Season Three of Star Wars Rebels

THE highly anticipated third season of animated series Star Wars Rebels returns on Oct 15 at 8am on Disney XD (Astro Channel 617 and 637). This season will be introducing two new characters, Grand Admiral Thrawn (voiced by Lars Mikkesen) a fan-favourite from Star Wars Legends series of novels, as well as Force-wise Bendu (Tom Baker).

This series begins with the Ghost crew who have established a secret base on Atollon, and are now led by a more powerful Ezra. The rebel fleet is further strengthened by acquiring new resources and recruits eager to stand against the Empire.

However the the Imperial efforts to eliminate the rebellion are now being led by the coldly analytical Grand Admiral Thrawn, whose strategic, tactical and cultural insights male him a threat unlike what the rebels have never faced before.

Returning voice cast include Freddie Prinze Jr as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra and Sam Witwer as Darth Maul.

The regular time slot for this series is on Saturday and Sunday at 8.30am.