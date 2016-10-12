Red shirt member who kicked Bersih convoy participant not a cop: Police

SHAH ALAM: Police today denied that the Red Shirt member who had kicked Bersih 5.0 convoy participant Yusaini Kassim in Sabak Bernam over the weekend was a police officer.

Yusaini had lodged a police report on Saturday claiming that members belonging to the Red Shirt movement had assaulted him and subsequently rumours spread on social media that the Red Shirt member who kicked him was actually a

police officer.

Sabak Bernam police chief Supt Nor Azmi Isa said the person (who kicked him) was an employee of a government agency.

"He is a Junior Administrative Assistant and not a police officer as claimed," he said in a statement.

Nor Azmi also said police will investigate the people spreading the rumours as it was aimed at tarnishing the image of the police force.

Bersih is a movement calling for electoral reform while the Red Shirts claim that they (Bersih) have a hidden agenda. — Bernama