RTD vows more action on emergency lane abusers

PETALING JAYA: Road Transport Department (RTD) will intensity its enforcement activities against emergency lane abusers by increasing surveillance at several hot spots around Klang Valley.

RTD enforcement director Datuk Valluvan Veloo said the department is continuing its zero tolerance policy against those who abuse the emergency lane as well as the queue jumpers in heavy traffic.

"We are also welcoming public feedback. In fact, complaints on emergency lane offenders are close to 80% for the total number of public complaints on traffic matters that we have received in the past few months," he said after conducting an operation at Federal Highway this evening.

He said the special ops today comprised of static and mobile RTD patrol teams at four locations — the Kesas Highway, Elite Highway, Federal Highway and Jalan Istana in the capital city.

"These are the areas that are commonly known of having lane abusers during evening peak hours," said Valluvan. "So we hope with road traffic enforcement, road users will comply to traffic laws and show respect to other motorists too."

During the two hour op beginning from 5pm, a total of 33 drivers received summonses at Federal Highway towards the city centre, 20 vehicles on Kesas and Elite Highways and 19 on Jalan Istana.

A car was impounded by RTD after a foreign student was driving without a valid driving license.

All of them were issued traffic summonses under the Rule 53 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 that carries a fine of not more than RM2,000 or jail not less then a year and are requested to appear in court soon.

"We are no longer issuing compounds of RM300. For emergency lane abusers, we are sending them straight to court," Valluvan added.