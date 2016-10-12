Guy Ritchie in talks to direct live-action remake of Disney's 'Aladdin'

BRITISH director Guy Ritchie is reportedly in talks to direct Disney's latest live-action remake: a new version of its 1992 hit Aladdin.

According to TheWrap, the man who helmed Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels is currently "in negotiations" with the studio, which already has Sherlock Holmes collaborator Dan Lin on board to produce.

The new Aladdin movie marks the latest in a string of recent Disney live-action remakes, including the Jon Favreau-directed The Jungle Book film, and more in the pipeline, such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.

Disney's original animated version of Aladdin featuring the voice of the late Robin Williams, became the highest-grossing film of the year following its debut in the '90s and went on to win Academy Awards for Best Score and Best Song for A Whole New World.

Disney has also previously announced that it has a live-action prequel to Aladdin in the works, which is to be titled Genies. — AFP Relaxnews