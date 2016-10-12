Ahmad Husni: Need to transform labour force

KUALA LUMPUR: Former second finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah hopes Budget 2017 will help strengthen the country’s economic position.

He said Malaysia needed to implement a more innovative economy and transform the manpower into a highly-skilled workforce in order for the economy to continue to thrive.

“Malaysia needs to focus on spurring the economy as its current structure is stifling growth and if we continue with the labour-intensive economy, we will certainly be overtaken by Indonesia and Vietnam,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development Malaysia (AFPPD) here yesterday.

Ahmad Husni, who is also AFPPD president, said the country must transform the production sector and labour skills, as well as boost research and development.

As former second finance minister and member of Parliament for Tambun, Ahmad Husni said he would take part in the Budget 2017 debate and voice his opinion from his own perspective.

Thirty members of Parliament from 13 countries exchanged notes on preparations for the Aging World status by 2030 at the two-day AFPPD. – Bernama