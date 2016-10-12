Miti: Ensure rules do not burden businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Regulations must be properly designed, administered and enforced so they do not create an unnecessary burden on businesses, says the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

Its secretary-general Datuk J. Jayasiri said it is necessary for procedures and measures to be introduced for regulations to achieve their objectives.

“However, it should not unnecessarily inhibit private sector participation in the economy, especially during this time of challenging economic scenario,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued by Miti yesterday in conjunction with the one-day “Trade Facilitation Workshop: Reducing Unnecessary Regulatory Burdens On Processed Food” held on Monday.

The workshop, organised by Miti and Malaysia Productivity Corporation, gathered regulators and industry players to discuss issues and challenges related to regulatory measures, as well as to identify the best strategies that need to be taken.

It was attended by almost 90 participants from various ministries, agencies and industry players including the Health Ministry, Royal Malaysian Customs, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, Freight Forwarders Associations and Chambers of Commerce. – Bernama