YaPEIM to venture into pharmacy business next year

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) plans to venture into the pharmacy business next year by opening Farmasi Santun YaPEIM.

Group CEO Datuk Abibullah Samsudin said the business would be pioneered by 10 students under the National Student Excellence Award Scheme (Santun) who have qualifications in the field.

“They will apply for a licence from the Ministry of Health to buy, sell, import and export scheduled drugs,” he told reporters after launching the YaPEIM Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Inspiration Programme here yesterday. – Bernama