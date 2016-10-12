Police still waiting for confirmation on arrest of M'sian explosives expert: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are awaiting official confirmation from the Philippine authorities regarding a report that a man believed to be a Malaysian was arrested for attempting to launch a bomb attack in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) told Bernama that there had yet to be any verification from the Philippines regarding the man known as Mohamad Amin.

Last Saturday, Philippines police foiled an attempt to launch a bomb attack in the centre of Manila city in a special operation following the arrest of Mohamad Amin at 4am in Quezon City.

Mohamad Amin, an explosives expert, is among wanted militants and the Philippine government had offered 600,000 pesos (more than RM51,600) to those who assisted them in capturing him.

Also arrested were the owners of the house where Mohamad Amin lived, Bilal Taalam and Adnan Malangkis, besides eight other tenants to facilitate investigations.

Philippines police believe that all three of them had connections with the Abu Sayyaf group in southern Philippines. — Bernama