Modelling.com

CLAIMING to be the world's first online model academy, Rollmodels Academy sets out to revolutionise the modelling industry. Veteran model Carl Graham founded this academy to help aspiring models.

"When I started, nobody was there to teach me so it took me about four to five years before I mastered the trade. Considering how cutthroat the industry is, I had to suffer a lot of heartache, embarrassment and stress," explained Graham.

According to him, he was rejected from one agency to the next without explanation and that frustrated him. While the experience was painful, it helped to shape him into a well-rounded model.

"Those incidents compelled me to reflect on why I left a good career as a ventilation engineer to pursue modelling. With that in mind, I decided that if I want to do it, I want to do it well. The experiences of getting turned down, of not understanding what's going on, as well as going up against others who are better helped me to develop an understanding of the industry, what the clients need and what the agencies are looking for."

Armed with those information and experience as his arsenal, he roped in Jonathan Fernandes as the Online Brand Director.

Rollmodels Academy is an online platform where one can sign up for free. Upon registration, there will be courses and modules offered that will help one in their route to professional modelling. Each course consists of videos, images, documents and audios that are carefully prepared and curated by Graham.

"The syllabus is very thorough. As long as you watch the videos and complete the modules, you can take charge of your own career. As a model, it's important for you to do so. After all, why let someone else control your career, right?" he quipped.

After completing the curriculum, you'll be redirected to a closed Facebook group where Graham will give daily advice, tips about the industry and more. The aim of this academy is to help aspiring models – and even existing ones – create professional profiles, be verified and get connected to agencies and clients worldwide.

He added that the website does not cater exclusively for models since a layperson can use it too as "there are many educational information for individuals to become comfortable and confident with themselves". However, those who are committed to pursue modelling will need to get their profile in top-top condition.

"We do have our verification system where we have strict quality control and verification process to ensure that our database has only the best options available. Only those who are verified through our standards and deemed as agency ready will get on the platform. We want to guarantee that the models from our database are high quality professionals who know what they are doing," Fernandes explained.

Although the website has only been launched recently, Graham has been working offline with talents to create their profiles for three years. And as for the future, the duo is now working on creating an online booking platform.

"Freelancing is the current trend globally. What's happening is that a lot of freelancers are accepting jobs below market rate and this is, unfortunately, killing the industry. It's also not helping Malaysia on the international scale because the models are not up to par.

"Hence, this online booking platform aims to change that. There will be standardised rates, transparency in transactions and a communication system where clients and model can connect," said Graham. Hence, they are convinced that Rollmodels Academy is truly one of a kind.

"In this day and age where everyone is trying to sell you all the shiny objects out there, our platform is free for people to use and this is important because we believe in delivering valuable content to the masses," clarified Fernandes.

Graham agreed as much, "what we are doing is not easy, but we want to reach out and connect to as many people from around the world as possible. It is our dream to create a whole new group of models who are knowledgeable, educated and professional".