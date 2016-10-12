Anjung Singgah at Lebuh Chulia for homeless in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Life took a turn for the worst for Nurul (not her real name), a company executive, when she became paralysed following a stroke.

She not only lost her job, her husband also left her and with nowhere to go, she has found refuge at Anjung Singgah, a shelter provided by the federal government for the homeless at Lebuh Chulia here.

"I have no place to stay. My mother is a drug addict," she stammered.

Nurul, in her 30s, said she was brought to Anjung Singgah by a friend.

Anjung Singgah, which is under the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, is a shelter to provide temporary accommodation and protection for the homeless and jobless.

Besides the one here, there is also an Anjung Singgah in Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Sarawak.

Penang Anjung Singgah operations officer Zulkifli Yaacob said the shelter referred Nurul to the Penang Hospital for medical treatment, as well as sent her for traditional treatment.

He said the shelter also provides counselling and advice to inmates.

"We also help to find jobs for those who want to work," he added.

Although the duration of the stay at the shelter is only 14 days, Zulkifli said it could be extended. — Bernama