Another large crocodile in Sg Samarahan culled

KUCHING: Another large crocodile, measuring 4.1m in length, was caught by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation's (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) at Sungai Samarahan last Monday.

SFC, in a statement here today, said the latest catch was a male crocodile, weighing about 500kg, which was hooked just 200m from the Kampung Pinang jetty, Kota Samarahan, some 30km from here.

"As with the previous crocodile, it was also cut open and the stomach contents examined. Some degraded hair and bones have been found and it will be sent for forensic examination for determination of origin," it said.

SWAT will continue to monitor the situation along Sungai Samarahan, but the culling operation will be moved elsewhere for the time being, and members of the public are reminded not to be complacent and to be vigilant when using the river.

This is third crocodile culled during SWAT's operation at Sungai Samarahan in response to the crocodile attacks at Kampung Baru and Kampung Pinang in mid-September.

On Sept 30, it was reported that a male crocodile, measuring 2.9 metres, was culled during SWAT operation at the river, and another one, which measured 4.4m, was one culled on Oct 8. — Bernama