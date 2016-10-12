PMCC wants more funds to be allocated to entrepreneurs

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malay Chamber of Commerce (PMCC) is hoping for additional funds to be allocated to entrepreneurs when the national budget for 2017 is announced this month.

Its honorary secretary Raja Rizal Kamrul Abdullah said funding was an important element to assist entrepreneurs to expand their businesses from state level to the national and thereon regional market.

"In order to produce this, we need a solid delivery mechanism for funding our entrepreneurs," he told a press conference today.

"The monitoring system for funds allocated to businesses needed to be enhanced to ensure the money was spent wisely," he said.

"We want to groom and create more entrepreneurs."

Noting that housing is a basic necessity and everyone must be allowed to own their own home, he urged all levels of governments to provide more affordable housing to the people.

Raja Rizal earlier attended a PMMC "Business Club Cafe 2016" lab session where entrepreneurs provided feedback on the issues and problems they faced.

There will be over four separate sessions involving some 500 entrepreneurs until November and the findings will be collated into a report by December which will then be distributed to government agencies to address the issues.

"We want entrepreneurs to be strategically involved in the solutions for the issues they are facing," he said.