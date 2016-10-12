Money changer's kidnappers charged in court

Posted on 12 October 2016 - 01:18pm Last updated on 12 October 2016 - 01:29pm

GEORGE TOWN: Five men were charged in the magistrate's court today for kidnapping a 60-year-old money changer last month.

Mohamad Sultan Ahmad Kabil, 37; M. Ashogan, 33; T.Shasitaran, 32; Ong San Chia, 31; and Yeoh Shyh Ming, 27, were accused of committing the offence between 10.30am and 10.45am at Jalan Rumbia on Sept 28.

The charge for abduction and wrongful confinement under the Kidnapping Act 1961 carries the death penalty on conviction.

No plea was recorded when the charge was read to the five before magistrate Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid who then fixed Dec 14 for mention.

Mohamad Sultan Ahmad, Ashogan and Shasitaran were represented by Mathan Anandaram. Ong and Yeoh were defended by Jason Khor while DPP Nurul Fatin Hussin prosecuted.