Marine police nab 47 illegal immigrants

JOHOR BARU: Marine police detained 47 illegal immigrants, including a boat skipper and a middleman, in Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Region two commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the illegal immigrants were trying to return to their country via illegal waterways, but a team of marine police crippled their attempt, under “Op Landai”, in Ibzi plantation in Bandar Penawar, near Pengerang here, between 9pm and 11.30pm.

The detainees were all Indonesians aged between 6 and 50 years including two children and four females.

"The team made three raids in the area as the immigrants hid in three different sites in the plantation while the skipper was in a boat near the beach," he said in a statement today.

The illegal immigrants were detained under the Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.