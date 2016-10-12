No possibility yet of PBK cooperating with PPBM in GE14

SIBU: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) today stated there was no possibility yet of it cooperating with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

Lanang PBK division secretary, Frankie Anong said in principle, the struggles of the two political parties were different.

"We are championing the Sarawak people's rights which have been increasingly eroded since the signing of the Malaysia Agreement in 1963. We want to create awareness of the history of Sarawak, which was a country before the formation of Malaysia," he said.

Frankie said PPBM, headed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has its own struggle which was seen as irrelevant to PBK's struggle.

He was speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the setting up of the Lanang PBK division, here.

According to him, PBK has also not made any decision on fielding candidates for GE14, and it would only be made after the establishment of two more divisions for the three-year-old party.

Besides Lanang, PBK which has a division in Sarikei since August, also announced the setting up of its Miri division today.

The party which has over 600 members state-wide, has yet to have an operations office despite the establishment of its divisions thus far.

Currently, PBK's focus is on recruiting as many members as possible, especially from the younger generation. — Bernama