Biscuit factory CEO to send representation to AG over customs offence

KUALA LUMPUR: A chief executive officer of a biscuit factory who was charged with breaching a Customs order by taking his Langkawi-registered Lamborghini car away from the island beyond the stipulated period wants the prosecution to review the charge against him.

Lawyer Leong Pak Yiew, representing Soo Chung Yee, 37, told the court that the defence would sent a representation to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

The case was fixed for mention before Magistrate Nur'Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor today.

The court then set Nov 30 for mention.

Soo was charged last Sept 8 with violating condition in item 21A of the Customs Duty (Exemption) Order 1988 by failing to produce the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder My12 car, with registration LD6666, back to the customs officer in Langkawi on Oct 3, 2012.

The CEO, who is single, was alleged to have taken the car out of the island more than the permitted period, which is 30 days for a single trip.

He was charged with committing the offence at Sadra Motor Sdn Bhd, Lot 2808A, Jalan Kg Sungai Penchala, Damansara here at noon on March 3, 2014.

The charge, under Section 138 of the Customs Act 1967, provides a fine of up to RM20,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Prosecuting officer from the Customs Department, Customs Superintendent Muhammad Sobirin Mohd Seman prosecuted. — Bernama