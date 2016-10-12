Police rescue 7 Indonesian women during raid

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have rescued seven Indonesian women who were believed to have been forced into vice activities during an operation on Tuesday.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seven were found in a guest house during the 5.10pm raid.

He said the women were aged between 23 and 31 while a 29-year-old local was also detained at the premise to assist in investigations.

Nik Ros said a 23-year-old man who was a client at the premise was also detained and his statement recorded.

He said police also seized several items during the raid which were believed to be used for vice activities including baby lotion, notebook containing numbers and RM2,500 cash.

"The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007," he said when contacted by the media.