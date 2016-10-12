Johor Sultan chairs Conference of Rulers 242nd meeting (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today chaired the 242nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara, here.

The two-day meeting is attended by all the royal Malay rulers accompanied by their respective mentri besar, while the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Malacca, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak are accompanied by their respective chief minister.

The Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers will take place on Friday to elect the next or 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The current Yang di-Pertuan Agong is Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, the Sultan of Kedah, whose five-year term as King effective from Dec 13, 2011 will end this Dec 12.

Based on the rotation system set by the Conference of Rulers, the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, is the next in line as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

There are a number of factors to be considered by the Conference of Rulers in selecting the succeeding Yang di-Pertuan Agong, such as the candidate being agreeable to assuming the post and is not physically or mentally incapacitated.

Besides that, the candidate should be a state ruler, receives the support of at least five other rulers and has not held the post of Yang di-Pertuan Agong for two consecutive terms.

In the normal process, before the selection process begins, the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal will ask the next in line in the list on whether he is prepared to be chosen as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The nine royal rulers will vote through secret ballots and if the candidate receives at least five votes, he will officially be the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The process is repeated for the post of Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will act on behalf of the King during His Majesty's absence or due to illness.

— Bernama