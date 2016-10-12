Kim Kardashian sues website over fraud report

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian filed a suit Tuesday against Mediatakeout.com for alleging the reality TV star faked having her expensive jewellery robbed in Paris to cheat her insurers out of millions.

In a suit filed in New York, the 35-year-old star said that "after having been the victim of a horrific and traumatic armed robbery in France, Kim Kardashian returned to the United States only to again be victimised, but this time by an online gossip tabloid that published a series of articles in early October 2016 referring to her a liar and thief."

The articles "claimed, without any factual support whatsoever, that Kardashian faked the robbery, lied about the violent assault, and then filed a fraudulent claim with her insurance company to bilk her carrier out of millions of dollars," the lawsuit said.

"Defendants' malicious publication of the Articles, which paint the victim of a serious crime as a criminal herself, is libelous per se."

The multimillionaire US reality TV star, who was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, was robbed on Oct 3 by five men posing as police officers.

Kardashian was tied up and locked in the bathroom while the robbers helped themselves to a ring worth around € four million (RM18 million) and a case of jewellery with a value of € five million.

Two mobile phones were also stolen during the holdup in the chic Madeleine district of Paris, near the city's main department stores.

The mother of two and wife of rap superstar Kanye West flew home to the US after being questioned by police over the incident, which a spokeswoman said had left her "badly shaken".

Kardashian has been a fixture of US celebrity news for more than a decade, known mainly for the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and a leaked sex tape. — AFP