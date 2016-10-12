Civil servants in Malaysia are fortunate: Dr Hilmi

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Civil servants in the country are fortunate as the government is concerned with their welfare, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (pix) said today.

He said members of the civil service in the country were paid high salary, with the payment made on time, as well as other allowances and incentives, apart from promotion and pension.

"Civil servants should consider themselves lucky, compared with those working in the private sector," he said in his speech at the convocation ceremony of the Sarawak zone Health Ministry's training institutes at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here today.

A total of 925 graduates from four institutions received their certificate and diploma in various fields at the event.

At the Health Ministry, he said, post graduate programme is available for employees who wanted to pursue studies.

He advised the Health Ministry staff to continue to improve their work performance.

"We want to maintain our health service which has been recognised as among the best in the world," he added. — Bernama