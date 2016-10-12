Apex court reserves judgement on Anwar's application for review of sodomy conviction

Posted on 12 October 2016 - 03:34pm Last updated on 12 October 2016 - 04:13pm

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court here today reserved its judgement in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s (pix) application for review of his Sodomy II conviction.

Chief Justice of Malaya Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, who led the five-member panel, said the court would reconvene at another date to convey its decision.

Anwar's had earlier applied for a review of the Federal's Court decision to uphold the apellate court's sodomy conviction in February last year.

MORE TO FOLLOW