'Private sector not supportive of SL1M'

JOHOR BARU: The private sector is not supportive of the 1Malaysia Training Scheme (SL1M), unlike that of many government linked companies (GLCs), said Prime Minister's Department economic planning unit director, Datuk Seri Dr Rahamat Bivi Yusoff (pix).

She said the scheme which started in 2011 has helped 93,000 graduates secure jobs within three months to a year.

Launching the SL1M career fair here today, Rahamat said the 1Malaysia Training Scheme is a programme to enhance the employability or the ability of graduates to gain employment in collaboration with GLCs and the private sector as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"The aim is to provide soft skills and on-the-job training for a maximum period of one year," she said.

Urging private company participation in the programme, she said, their fear of skilled workers leaving their companies for greener pasture could be a reason for their unwillingness to participate.

She also called on job seekers to change their attitude of being choosy and instead learn new skills to gain knowledge and be marketable.

She said fresh graduates cannot be choosy as they have no working experience and thus they rely on employers to teach them.

The two-day event will see some 120 companies offering 10,000 jobs to suitable candidates.