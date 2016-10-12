Press Digest - B40 group focus of Budget 2017

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Lee Chee Leong said the 2017 Budget will reflect the government's aim to improve the well-being of the bottom 40% household income group (B40 household).

He said the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) programme and affordable housing will also be among the focus points of the Budget to be presented on Oct 21.

He said Finance Minister II Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani had earlier met the top guns from Bank Negara Malaysia and four commercial banks to come up with solutions for more people to own houses.

Despite people's complaints about the difficulty in getting housing loans from banks, Lee said banks look at applicants' net income after deducting car and personal loan instalment payment, and credit card debt to determine whether a home loan should be approved or not.

Given that house prices have soared sky high in the last few years, and the less-than ideal starting salaries for young graduates, he urged these prospective first-time housebuyers to instead save their money now and consider buying a house only after getting married, when they could apply for a home loan jointly with their spouses.

It would be easier for them to get their loan applications approved this way, he said.

In an interview with China Press published today, Lee said the coming Budget will be people-oriented.

He said that based on the government's assessment, the BR1M programme can really help the people.

The public also feel that the programme should be continued, he added.