Police bust 'Geng Amir Rais' in Bagan Datoh

TELUK INTAN: Police have busted the "Geng Amir Rais", which was involved in breaking into several houses in Bagan Datoh, with the arrest of seven men, including an Indonesian yesterday.

The arrests followed a police report lodged by a victim who lost three laptops and cash from his house on Aug 4, Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said today.

He said at 12.15pm on Tuesday, a police team stopped a car at the traffic light junction in Hutan Melintang and detained the four people in it.

They also seized several tools believed to be used for breaking into houses, RM2,238, three handphones and drugs from the car.

In a follow-up operation the same day, police arrested three others including the Indonesian.

He said the gang is believed to be linked to five house break-in cases and two thefts of motorcycles in Hutan Melintang over the last few months.

Three of the gang members have previous criminal records while six tested positive for methamphetamine and morphine.

The men, aged between 24 and 30 years, have been remanded until tomorrow to facilitate investigation.

In another case, Wan Hassan said a 30-year-old construction contractor was arrested for making a false police report over the lost of his MyKad.

He said police received a call from the man saying he had been robbed by a group of people in Alor Bakong, Langkap, on Monday at 5.30pm and he later went to lodge a report at the Langkap police station.

Police investigations, however, found that there was no such incident and that the man had lost his MyKad four times and has a previous criminal record.

He said the man lodged the report out of fear and to avoid paying the fine imposed by the National Registration Department.

The offence of giving false information under the Penal Code carries a six-month jail term or fine of RM2,000 or both, on conviction.