Penang Umno against establishment of casino in Penang

Posted on 12 October 2016 - 04:53pm Last updated on 12 October 2016 - 05:51pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Umno has washed their hands of the Barisan Nasional-friendly Penang Front Party (PFP) for reportedly wanting to set up a casino in the state.

State Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said his party was against the establishment of a casino in Penang.

“Penang Umno is dead set against having a casino in Penang,” he said in a press conference today.

The top ranking Penang Umno leader also said the issue of Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin as PFP advisor was never referred to the state liaison committee nor the Umno Supreme Council.

He said there was no endorsement nor agreement from Umno for Zahidi to be the PFP advisor.

Zainal Abidin chided the Perlis MP for being an advisor to a party which wanted to set up a casino in Penang.

He added that Umno was not supportive of PFP who reportedly wanted to contest 25 seats in Penang.

“The aim of contesting in 25 seats which is also being contested by BN component parties is clearly against the concept of a BN- friendly party.

“A BN-friendly party will never place their candidates to contest against BN candidates,” he added.

The sentiment was also echoed by his deputy and Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican in a separate statement.

He described the suggestion of a casino in Penang as “dangkal” (shallow) which did not take into account the sensitivities of the local community.

He said the state was rich with tourism products and did not need a casino or gambling centre to attract tourists.

“Let me clearly state that Umno has no direct or indirect link with PFP,” he said.