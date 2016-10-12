Hardcore criminal at 17

PETALING JAYA: From a juvenile delinquent out of reform school, the suspect who chased and robbed three women in a robbery at Ara Damansara here has graduated to become a hardcore criminal.

The young man, a local, was recently released from Henry Gurney Reforms School, which caters to juvenile criminals.

Though the 17-year-old went through a rehabilitation programme in the school, he showed no fear or remorse for the crimes he was allegedly involved in.

In just a month, the suspect was involved in the Ara Damansara robbery and a car theft in Kelana Jaya last month.

However, further checks by the investigators found that the suspect was involved in at least eight crime cases and three "wanted" cases including a case for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

"Our investigations found the suspect was also involved and to be a member of the Gang 21," a source told theSun.

The source added records also showed the defiant teenager involved in rioting, gang robbery, armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Despite being hunted by the police task force, the suspect was defiant and going on a crime spree after he was involved with another robbery on Monday, this time involving a woman near Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.

He was arrested on Tuesday at about 10am when the suspect went into hiding at a flat unit in Bandar Kinrara.

Later yesterday, the teenager was remanded in connection with the Ara Damansara incident.

He was brought to the Magistrate's court here at about 11.10am and was ordered to be remanded for six days to assist police in their investigations.

On Oct 5, a minute-long video clip of three women being confronted and chased by the suspect in the wee hours at Ara Damansara here went viral on social media.

At 5.40pm on the same day, police patrolmen had spotted the robber who was in a stolen car moving suspiciously near Taman Desa Ria and a high-speed chase between police and the suspect ensued, ending with police opening fire.

When policemen tried to apprehend him, he put up a violent struggle and the suspect managed to flee then.

Police recovered a parang and a helmet from the car which was reported stolen in Kelana Jaya on Sept 23.

When the manhunt on the suspect initiated, a man also claimed in a Facebook post that the person in the CCTV footage of the Ara Damansara robbery is his younger brother, and apologised to the victims.

He apologised to netizens for "failing to educate him (suspect)" and said he was willing to compensate the affected victims.

A month earlier on Aug 3, theSun reported a 19-year-old teenager earned himself of being a hardcore criminal with 14 criminal records for various offences.

The suspect had previous records for theft, possession of dangerous weapons, drug-related offences and vehicle theft.