Team E-Cycle to compete in South-East Asia Makerthon 2016 grand finale

PUTRAJAYA: Team E-Cycle will compete in the grand finale of South-East Asia Makerthon 2016 in Singapore this weekend after bagging the grand prize in the recently-concluded Malaysian leg tournament.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said Team E-Cycle won the local competition for their product E-Cycle Box, an e-waste collection box aimed at encouraging waste disposal and recycling by rewarding users, during the 36-hour application development contest.

The makerthon encourages creative maker minds to pool their resources, work on ideas to create and innovate prototype solutions using recycled electronic material incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) for applications development.

"They (Team E-Cycle) will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and compete with the other nine winners from the respective legs held in other Asean countries earlier," said MCMC in a statement today.

The Malaysian leg of the South-East Asia Makerthon was held for two days at the MCMC premises beginning last Saturday, with over 100 individuals taking part in the challenge.

Team Alfred came in second with their innovation of the Smart Mirror, while Team Herion secured a third-placing finish with their product called Herbs Intelligent Organic Nursery System. — Bernama