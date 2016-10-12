Petra Jaya hospital project 36% off schedule

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Petra Jaya Hospital project in Kuching is 36% off schedule, according to Sarawak Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim.

She said the project which was originally scheduled for completion next month was only expected to be ready by June next year.

Dr Jamilah told this to reporters after attending the Sarawak Zone Health Ministry Training Institutes' 2016 convocation at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here today.

The convocation was opened by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

Dr Jamilah added that the contractor for the project had cited a lack of manpower for the delay but had promised to rectify the situation so that the June deadline could be met.

She also said that construction of the new hospitals for Sri Aman and Lawas had already started.

On the proposed multi-level parking lot for Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, Dr Jamilah said the negotiations with the concessionaire were at the final stages and that the outcome should be known in about six months.

She was optimistic the project could start by next year and stated that the cost would remain the same, at RM378 million. — Bernama