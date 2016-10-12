Need for police to monitor Daesh influence in Labuan University

LABUAN: Sabah Police Deputy Commissioner Datuk Awang Sahari Em Hadzeer has reminded the duty-free island police to step up monitoring the influence of the Daesh group of militants and Sulu terrorists among students in University Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL).

He said this followed a study which found that between 7 and 10% of undergraduates lauded the Daesh while 2% agreed to 'contribute' to the Sulu terrorist's so-called struggle.

"The finding has sparked concerns and must not be taken lightly by the police," he said during a working visit to the Labuan police headquarters yesterday.

UMSKAL director Associate Prof Dr Murnizam Halik said the university hailed the police move to monitor any terrorism influence among the students.

Currently, UMSKAL accomodates 2,175 students comprising 97% Malaysian students and the rest, students from China and African nations.

"We have done our part and as far as we are concerned, there is no indication, whatsoever of a terrorism influence in our campus. Nevertheless, we must be vigilant and strictly monitor student activities," said Murnizam.

Meanwhile, Awang Sahari reminded police personnel to refrain from meddling in political issues.

Rather, police personnel should pay attention to national security issues like the Daesh, cross-border and sea-related crimes, he added. — Bernama