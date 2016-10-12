PLUS clarifies its Long Journey Time fine

PETALING JAYA: Toll expressway operator PLUS Malaysia Bhd has clarified that it has been imposing its Long Journey Time (LJT) fine on its highway users as a measure to prevent and resolve toll transit card manipulation activities.

In a statement issued by PLUS Malaysia on Tuesday, it said that the toll transit card manipulation activities are often carried out by some irresponsible motorists at several identified locations on the highway.

PLUS Malaysia said that the decision was taken after records revealed that the number of manipulation activities is increasing every year. It is learnt that the LJT fine was first implemented in 2005.

"Among tactics used by the irresponsible parties include swapping, keeping and manipulating toll transit cards.

"To curb such activities, the LJT penalty had to be imposed on toll transactions where there is doubtful entry and exit on the highway which is calculated based on a set formula," PLUS Malaysia stated.

The highway concessionaire said the fine can be imposed on motorists based on an estimated travel time between one toll booth to another toll booth, taking into consideration the speed limit on the route.

In addition, the fine also takes into account traffic congestion, accidents, vehicle breakdowns, all which can contribute to motorists exceeding their set travel time.

PLUS Malaysia's response came in the light of a consumer's complaint which went viral on the social networks recently.

A Facebook user known as Damar Wulan who had posted his toll receipt on the social networking site complained that his journey from Gurun to Pendang in Kedah on Oct 8 should only have cost RM3 but was charged RM9.40 instead.

In his posting, he claimed that the fine was imposed after he had spent more than 90 minutes at the Rest and Recuperation Area (R & R) in Gurun.

Clarifying the matter however, PLUS Malaysia said that the LJT penalty could only be imposed if the user fails to provide a valid reason or evidence to the toll attendant after exceeding the set time limit during the trip when making payment at the exit toll plaza.

Furthermore the company stated said that it keeps and maintains record of all incidents such as congestion, highway maintenance, accidents, vehicle breakdowns and other factors which can cause users to extend their duration of trip on the highway.

"These records will be referred and reviewed by the toll booth attendant before the LJT penalty can be considered and imposed.

"For example, the duration of trip based on an identified speed limit between Gurun and Pendang toll plazas usually takes only 30 minutes.

"The duration of trip will be increased by 2.3 hours (138 minutes), taking into account the possibility of users take a break at the Gurun R&R.

"Should the user exit the Pendang toll plaza and exceed the set time limit without a valid reason and evidence, then LJT penalty may be imposed," it stated.

It added that they will refund the penalty amount charged should users submit their evidence.