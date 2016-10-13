Najib extends condolences over passing Sultan of Pahang's sister

Posted on 12 October 2016 - 06:42pm Last updated on 12 October 2016 - 10:59pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) today extended his condolences over the passing of Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah's sister Tengku Hajah Faridah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar today. She was 70.

"My heartfelt condolences to Y.A.M Tengku's family and the Royal Family of Pahang.

"May her soul rest in peace and be placed among the believers," Najib wrote in his latest posting on his official Facebook page, today.

According to the 'Diraja Pahang' website, Tengku Faridah died at the Gleaneagles Hospital, Jalan Ampang, here at 10.05am today due to cervical cancer.

The remains of Tengku Faridah were laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang cemetery here after the Zohor (midday) prayers today. — Bernama