Salleh praises tireless staff for smooth organization of national events

PUTRAJAYA: With more than a million people taking had part in the Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day programmes throughout the country, smooth organisation of the events was important.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pix) said the smooth running of the programmes could not have been possible without the efforts of tireless staff from various government agencies.

"I am proud of the high commitment and spirit of cooperation shown by all parties," Salleh said in his speech at an appreciation dinner today night.

He said, however, a greater challenge lies in the future as Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebrations will coincide with the closing ceremony of the SEA Games 2017.

Salleh advised organisers of the events to begin preparations earlier next year to ensure smooth operations during the celebrations.

The dinner, the third of its kind since 2014, is to acknowledge the contributions of staff from various government agencies who made

Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day (30 June - 16 Sept) a success.

Held at the Botanical Garden here, an estimated 1,350 staff attended the event including Communications and Multimedia Ministry

secretary-general Datuk Seri Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad.

Cash prizes of between RM200 to RM10,000 were also presented to winners of the National Festive Month 2016 and MyVideo Short Video Competition 2016.