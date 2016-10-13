Unemployed man fined RM700 for threatening ex-wife

KUALA LUMPUR: For threatening to stab his ex-wife, an unemployed man was fined RM700 or one month jail in default by the Magistrate's Court here today.

Majistrate Nur A'minahtul Mardiah Md Nor handed down the punishment to M. Gunnasagaran, 55, after the accused pleaded guilty to threatening to stab S. Maligha, 50, an assistant cook, at the Sri Selangor Flats, Jalan San Peng here at 5pm on Sept 2.

On the day in question, the accused had ordered the victim and her relatives living at the flat to get out and hand over the unit's keys to him failing which he had threatened to stab her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry had urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence while Gunnasagaran who was represented by counsel Nur Hayati Don Omar pleaded for leniency saying that he had to support two children, aged 19 and 11, who were still studying.

At another Magistrate's Court, a car painter was sentenced to a month's jail after he pleaded guilty to preventing a policeman from carrying out his duties, two days ago.

Magistrate Adira Adnan handed down the sentence to Tan Tiam Meng, 38, who committed the offence in Jalan Bukit Raja, Brickfields, here at 10.20pm on Oct 9.

The accused had put up a struggle and tried the grab the gun of Corporal Mohd Fauzi Ramli, 26, when the latter had asked him to show his identification card. — Bernama