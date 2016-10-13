College student charged with using fake RM100 notes

KUALA LUMPUR: A female student at a private college here claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to using RM100 counterfeit notes as genuine, last month.

Ifije Georgina Mercy, 26, a Nigerian, allegedly made a payment to a man from her own country, Agbaje Adnipekun using 12 pieces of fake RM100 at Heritage Condominium in Setapak here at 3pm on Sept 23.

The charge under Section 489B of the Penal code, carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and liable to a fine, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Aris Kamaluddin did not propose bail. He urged the court to set not less than RM10,000 should it decide to provide bail.

The accused who was unrepresented mitigated for a lower sum, telling the court that she would not be able to contact her relatives.

Judge Zulqarnain Hassan set RM8,000 as bail, with two sureties and an additional condition that she must surrender her passport to the court and report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court fixed Nov 10 for remention. — Bernama