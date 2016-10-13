Police nab family of four over drug seizure

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple and their two teenage children were detained by the police over the seizure of heroin and syabu at their home in Bandar Baru Ampang here yesterday.

The drugs weighing 954.5 grammes and worth about RM33,500 were found neatly packed in two rooms and ready for distribution at the family's apartment.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said apart from the couple aged 37 and 35, their 17-year-old daughter and son, aged 15, the man's adoptive brother, aged 33, was also picked up to assist in the investigations.

In the 5.30pm raid, he said, the police seized an assortment of drug-related paraphernalia, including two scales.

"The jobless couple has been actively distributing drugs over the past year and investigations are underway to determine their source of the drugs.

"The man used to work as a lorry driver last year and has four criminal records, including for drugs," Hamzah told a media conference at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters here today.

He said the two children were detained as they were in the apartment during the raid.

"We are trying to determine if the children were in cahoots in the drug distribution as they had been expelled from school and are not employed," he added.

The five suspects have been detained until Oct 17 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama