Blackmail scam leaves businessman RM6,000 poorer

JOHOR BARU: A businessman who drove an attractive young woman to her hotel in Batu Pahat last Tuesday, ended up RM6,000 poorer, in what appeared to be a blackmail scam.

The 63-year-old victim who earlier met the woman at a supermarket, had accompanied her to a hotel room where he was confronted by two other women who photographed him.

Batu Pahat police chief, ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said the trio then threatened to humiliate the businessman by distributing the photographs if he did not pay them RM6,000 as "settlement".

Fearing his reputation would be tarnished, he said the man who was unmarried, handed over the money and fled from the hotel.

However, his problems were far from over.

Abdul Wahip said that two days later, one of the women called the businessman and demanded another RM3,000 to "settle" the matter.

"This time, the victim who has been operating a fish cake business for about 40 years, refused and lodged a police report," he added. — Bernama