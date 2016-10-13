Royal ballot

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Rulers will convene a special meeting tomorrow to elect the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The current 14th Agong, Sultan of Kedah Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, will be completing his five-year term on Dec 12.

Based on a rotation system set by the Conference, the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, is next in line to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Among the factors considered by the Conference in selecting the successor are the candidate's acceptance of the position and his physical and mental health.

Before the selection process, the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal will ask the next-in-line candidate to affirm that he is prepared to be chosen as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The candidate must also be a state Ruler, receive the support of at least five other Rulers and has not held the post of Yang di-Pertuan Agong for two consecutive terms.

The Rulers will vote through secret ballots and if the candidate receives at least five votes, he will officially be the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The process is repeated for the post of Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will act on behalf of the King during His Majesty's absence or due to illness.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, chaired the 242nd Conference of Rulers which began today at Istana Negara here.

The two-day meeting is attended by the Rulers of every state, accompanied by their respective mentris besar, while the Yang di-Pertua Negri of Malacca, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak are accompanied by their chief ministers. – Bernama