CoverGirl announces first ever male ambassador

SOCIAL media makeup star James Charles has become the first ever male ambassador for American cosmetics brand CoverGirl.

Both CoverGirl and James Charles posted the announcement to their Instagram followers, with Charles explaining that he had been "on set this entire past weekend working on my first ever TV commercial".

Existing CoverGirl ambassador Katy Perry had earlier posted a photo of her with Charles on a CoverGirl shoot. The first campaign that the teen will appear in is for CoverGirl's new mascara So Lashy.

Seventeen-year-old Charles counts over 400,000 followers on his Instagram account, a number that is sure to grow with this latest announcement. — AFP Relaxnews