Italy leads list of luxury travel destinations for 2016/17

SURVEY results from Travel Leaders Group indicate that Italy is the top destination for luxury travel over the coming 12 months, with European river cruises, the United States, Mediterranean cruises and Australia also chosen as preferred holiday options.

Iceland, New Zealand and Cuba also featured in the Travel Leaders Group Fall Luxury Travel Trends findings for 2016, identified as upward-trending destinations.

"The allure of Italy is stronger than ever," said Ninan Chacko, CEO of North American company Travel Leaders Group, "particularly with affluent travelers who are seeking authentic, enriching experiences paired with a multitude of very high-end accommodations".

TLG pointed out that affluent holidaymakers expect fine dining, private concierge-level access, spas, butler service, and a personalised or private check-in and check-out. "That's important for industry partners to recognise," said Gail Grimmett, President of Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group.

Some 39% of the 1145 luxury travel agents surveyed said that as a rule, luxury travel bookings were higher than they were in 2015, with 45% reporting an even number year-on-year.

Travel Leaders Group Luxury Travel Destinations Fall 2016

1. Italy

2. European river cruise

3. United States

4. Mediterranean cruise

5. Australia

6. Mexico

7. Ireland

8. Caribbean cruise

9. France

10. England (tie)

10. Iceland (tie)

11. South Africa

12. New Zealand

13. Jamaica

14. Costa Rica

15. Cuba