Bank Rakyat approves RM21 billion for financing products

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s largest Islamic cooperative bank, Bank Rakyat, has approved RM21 billion for its financing products – personal; home; auto and motorcycle; education; micro; and credit cards as of Sept 30, 2016.

Chief operating officer Md Khairuddin Arshad said the bank has achieved 95% approval target for financing products this year mainly driven by the pick-up in personal financing growth.

“This is mainly due to the bank’s aggressive marketing and promotional drives from earlier this year despite a more challenging environment locally and globally,” he told reporters after the launch of #BankRakyatCares campaign here yesterday.

He said the campaign, from Saturday to March 31, 2017, is aimed at promoting the bank’s personal financing-i, home financing-i, auto and motorcycle financing-i, credit card-i, debit card-i, term deposit-i account and pawn broking-i.

“The products we are promoting will benefit customers in planning their finances effectively, and prizes worth almost RM1 million are being offered,” he said.

To participate, customers need to send an short message service for each product promoted by the bank.

Customers can visit www.bankrakyat.com.my or www.irakyat.com.my for further information on the campaign, he said. – Bernama