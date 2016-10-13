Take advantage of mobile-commerce, Facebook tells businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Local businesses, big or small, should embrace mobile-commerce by adopting mobile strategies in conducting their daily operations, says Facebook.

Facebook Malaysia country director Nicole Tan said smartphones are increasingly becoming essential with over 62% of people checking their phones more than 30 times a day. During this period, they will also check their Facebook feed over 14 times.

“About 94% of Malaysians on Facebook discover products and brands on the platform, leading to three in five purchasing products after discovery. With one in two Malaysian internet users shopping on mobile, m-commerce has seen a 300% faster growth than e-commerce this year,” she told a press conference after the “Mobile Moves Commerce” event here yesterday.

The event hosted by Facebook gathered businesses, industry experts and marketers to help them reach today mobile-first consumers.

Tan said there are huge untapped opportunities in this space with a US$937 million (RM3.9 billion) gap between Malaysia’s digital audience and business investments.

Earlier, in her presentation, Tan said mobile strategies will also have a major impact on offline sales with 49% of store purchases being influenced by digital interactions. – Bernama