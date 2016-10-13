New infratructure development projects identified in Saudi Arabia: Zahid

RIYADH: Malaysia has identified several new infrastructure development projects in Saudi Arabia that can be carried in partnership by companies from both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said among the projects were construction of roads, particularly in Makkah and Jeddah.

"We will also carry out follow-up action on projects identified to be developed by Malaysian companies with good track record in Saudi Arabia," he added.

He told this to Malaysian journalists on arrival here Wednesday in conjunction with his five-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia is also keen to forge smart partnership involving Malaysian and Saudi Arabian companies in the construction of other infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"This follow-up action will certainly not only benefit Malaysian companies, but what is important is how we can contribute in terms of expertise in technical fields," he added.

Ahmad Zahid said this was prompted by the success of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad in handling Makkah Metro and the excellent service of the company was recognised by the Saudi Arabian government. — Bernama