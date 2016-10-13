Bursa Malaysia rebounds in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia rebounded in early trade today from yesterday's downtrend, supported by renewed buying interest.

At 9.18am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.14 points better at 1,668.17 against Wednesday's close of 1,667.17.

The index had opened 0.27 of a point higher at 1,667.3.

A dealer said sentiment on regional bourses turned positive overnight, fuelled by the prospect of a "relatively soon" US interest rate hike.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 152 to 115, while 202 counters were unchanged, 1,188 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 159.09 million shares worth RM49.26 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM19.78, Maybank added one sen to RM7.67, while Tenaga was flat at RM14.38.

Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM6.80 and IHH Healthcare trimmed three sen to RM6.45.

Of the active counters, Perisai Petroleum eased one sen to 6.5 sen, while Hibiscus Petroleum was flat at 26.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 10.85 points to 11,783.29, the FBM Emas Syariah Index perked 8.82 points to 12,442.9, the FBMT 100 Index was up 10.22 points to 11,481.71 and the FBM 70 increased 20.67 points to 13,789.22.

However, the FBM Ace declined 4.76 points to 5,227.6.

The Plantation Index bagged 3.51 points for 7,947.06 and the Industrial Index gained 5.65 points to 3,145.73.But, the Finance Index eased 1.01 points to 14,280.26.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives were untraded at the opening for the third trading day on a lack of buying interest, dealers said.

October 2016, November 2016, December 2016 and January 2017 were quoted at RM169.5, RM169.9, RM170.25 and RM170.4 a gramme respectively.

With volume at nil, open interest amounted to 256 contracts.

At 9.30am, physical gold slid by 22 sen to RM163.66 a gramme from RM163.88 a gramme yesterday. — Bernama