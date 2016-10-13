M'sia shares experience with Saudi Arabia on deradicalisation programme

RIYADH: Malaysia is prepared to share the experience and emulate Saudi Arabia in the implementation of deradicalisation programmes to counter terrorism, as well as rehabilitate extremists.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, said the matter would be discussed with the relevant parties during his visit here.

He said Malaysia could share Saudi Arabia's experience in implementing the deradicalisation programme, being a country located nearby countries often associated with terrorism and militants.

"I will learn and share experience on deradicalisation programmes for problems of terrorism among source countries and countries in West Asia (which are often associated with terrorism and militants).

"Malaysia's experience can be shared, and we may also share Saudi Arabia's experience on how rehabilitation can be done in the deradicalisation programme.

"InsyaAllah, I'll discuss in-depth with the relevant authorities in this country," he told Malaysian journalists on arrival here Wednesday in conjunction with his five-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The deputy prime minister is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia's deradicalisation centre, namely the Mohammad Bin Naif Counseling and Care Centre, here Thursday.

During the visit, Ahmad Zahid will be briefed on Saudi Arabia's initiatives in fighting terrorism and its deradicalisation programme for extremists. — Bernama