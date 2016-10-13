Three killed, six injured in road crash in Telupid

BELURAN: Three people were killed and six others were injured in a road crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, at Jalan Telupid near the Ladang Reka Halus intersection last night.

The deceased in the crash which occurred about 9.25pm were all men, with one of them identified as Ahmad Idham Ghani Diding, 18, who was at the wheel of a Nissan Vanette, said Beluran police chief Supt Sivanathan Velautham.

He said the two other victims killed were passengers in the van, but police could not ascertain their identities as no personal documents were found on them.

All three of them were pinned in the wrecked van and died on the spot, he added.

The ambulance involved in the crash belonged to Wilmar Estate, while the third vehicle was a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Sivanathan said the injured included the driver of the ambulance, which was not carrying any passenger.

The others were the driver and passengers in the Toyota Land Cruiser, he added.

The injured were sent to Beluran Hospital and Kinabatangan Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue station head Rantey Fred said six firemen in an engine went to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.26 pm and arrived there about an hour later. — Bernama