A fashionable entrance

OLD NAVY – the apparel and accessories brand from America – recently set foot in Malaysia. By launching its first store in 1 Utama, it now offers incredible fashion pieces to cater to the local fashion forward community.

The brand’s entry marks another milestone in its continued global growth strategy. And during its grand opening, theSun caught up with Old Navy’s Senior Director of Franchise Buying for a one-on-one interview.

With over 17 years of experience in the retail industry, Michele Chinn Fahey oversees many critical aspects of Old Navy’s franchise business, including the development of product assortment strategies that align with financial goals, maximising productivity and driving growth in the franchise markets.

“I love my job and I love the brand. I have been with Old Navy for a long time and being able to bring this easy American style to people from around the world is simply amazing. Everybody wants to have great clothes that they can wear and feel good in, and I get to fulfil this dream for many on a day to-day basis,” she divulged with a smile.

In this exclusive interview, Fahey unveils the brand’s fashion philosophy, its unique selling points and where the label is heading next.

With the grand opening of Old Navy in Malaysia, what can local consumers expect from the brand?

They can expect the same great fashion that one can find at Old Navy around the world. Old Navy is all about fashion, family, fun and value, so that resonates everywhere.

The store opening coincides with the introduction of the Autumn 2016 collection. Can you tell us more about it?

For this collection, we got our inspiration from the great outdoors where we pay homage to the explorer, with focus towards utility and the 70’s bohemian romance. Hence, you will see lots of floral, foliage and cosy styles. There is also a mix of feminine and utilitarian silhouettes which showcase decorative prints, folkloric embroidery, saturated indigo hues and powder-soft blues in low-key ladylike pieces.

As the Senior Director of Franchise Buying, what would you say is the fashion DNA of the label?

Old Navy embodies the casual American style and is based on the four main pillars of fashion, family, fun and value. These are our core beliefs so the business centres around it.

In the ever competitive retail industry, how does Old Navy stand out?

We are doing something unique that no one else is doing – fashion essentials for the entire family at amazing values, as well as a fun and unique store environment. We, at Old Navy, also believe in the democracy of style and that means that style should be made available to everyone. As such, regardless of your size or age, you can find something that you love here.

Now that the brand has officially entered the Malaysian market, are there any exciting plans ahead that you can share with us?

Malaysia is an interesting market where we will constantly keep an eye open for the next best opportunity. Although I’d like to see more Old Navy stores around, there is nothing official to announce yet.