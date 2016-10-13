'Selangor set to become main business and trading hub'

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor International Expo 2016 to be held this month is set to position the state as the main business and trading hub in the region and a gateway to Southeast Asia nations.

Selangor state executive councillor Datuk Teng Chang Khim (pix) said such an expo would help the business community to find additional opportunities and markets.

He added the state's reputation as the country's largest economy would serve as a strong ground for the business sector.

"It's a good platform for both domestic and foreign companies to establish their businesses and trade relations as well as to expand and widen their scope of businesses in the international markets.

"The fact that we are holding this international expo for the second year reflects our serious undertaking to investors," he said at the expo's pre-launch ceremony at the state secretariat building here today.

The expo will be held from Oct 20 to 22 at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

There were 400 exhibitors, with 182 being international, at last year's inaugural Selangor International Expo and the number is more for this year.

Teng said Selangor managed to achieve a total of RM8 billion in investments in 2015, despite the challenging global economic condition influenced by the drop in oil prices.

"We will continue to give our strongest commitment and ensure investors get the best in Selangor," he said.